 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman arrested in Northside Walmart for switching price tags before self-checkout
0 comments

Woman arrested in Northside Walmart for switching price tags before self-checkout

{{featured_button_text}}
Marcilynn Josie Raines

Marcilynn Josie Raines, 46, of Abbeville

 Sable Riley

An Abbeville woman was arrested Wednesday after switching price tags on Walmart merchandise to pay lower prices.

Marcilynn Josie Raines, 46, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

“Raines went into the Northside Walmart, took merchandise and swapped price tags with less expensive items for a net theft over the original price of about $950,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department employees observed Raines switching price tags on the items before she rang the items up in self-checkout, paying a little over $300 for over $1,200 in product, according to Owens.

Loss Prevention employees stopped Raines before exiting the store and called police officers, who arrested her at the scene.

Her bond was set at $2,500.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert