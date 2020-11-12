Woman arrested in Northside Walmart for switching price tags before self-checkout

An Abbeville woman was arrested Wednesday after switching price tags on Walmart merchandise to pay lower prices.

Marcilynn Josie Raines, 46, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

“Raines went into the Northside Walmart, took merchandise and swapped price tags with less expensive items for a net theft over the original price of about $950,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

Walmart’s Loss Prevention Department employees observed Raines switching price tags on the items before she rang the items up in self-checkout, paying a little over $300 for over $1,200 in product, according to Owens.

Loss Prevention employees stopped Raines before exiting the store and called police officers, who arrested her at the scene.

Her bond was set at $2,500.

