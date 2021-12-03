Woman arrested without incident at standoff near Henry Green Apartments

After a four-hour standoff, a woman surrendered peacefully to Dothan police without further incident Friday afternoon.

The woman, not yet identified by authorities, was arrested after barricading herself in a black car in front of a residence occupied by a man on South Lena Street near the Henry Green Apartments. Police arrived on the scene just before 11 a.m.

Authorities on the scene said she had a gun.

Trained negotiators were at the scene attempting to de-escalate the situation, and at one point, delivered Chick-fil-A food to the driver side window via a robot.

The Dothan bomb squad, SWAT members and other emergency personnel were also on the scene, but specific circumstances surrounding the standoff remain unclear. No immediate details were released by police following the incident.

After the woman was taken into custody, a man occupying the residence drove his vehicle through his neighbor's backyard to leave the scene before being questioned by police.

