Woman charged with assault after striking Dothan police officer
A Georgia woman was arrested after striking a Dothan police officer while he was trying to detain her on Saturday.

Sylvia Sipp, 39, of Albany, was charged with second-degree assault on a law enforcement officer.

“Officers responded to a disorderly persons call. When they got there, they encountered Ms. Sipp. When an officer tried to detain her, she struck him with her fist,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.

The officer was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

Her bond was set at $30,000.

 Sable Riley
