Woman charged with capital murder in death of Dothan woman during rash of gun violence

A woman faces two capital murder charges in the shooting death of a Dothan woman as police deal with a recent rash of gun violence.
Carmen La’irsh Kirkland, 31, whose driver’s license lists a Kinsey address, has been charged in the death of 33-year-old Precious Racquel Warren of Dothan in the shooting that happened at a Walnut Street residence.
One of the capital murder counts deals with a statute that charges the suspect when a parent is murdered when a child less than 14 is present.
Initial reports indicate the suspect and victim were arguing before the shooting. The argument dealt with the fact that both women had children with the same man.
Warren was transported to a local hospital where she was pronounced deceased. Kirkland was taken into custody late Monday and is currently being held at the Houston County Jail, per arrest records.
Monday’s fatal shooting happened a day after a young child and two other individuals were wounded during a drive-by shooting on Grant Street in Dothan.
Police responded to a firearms assault in the 1000 block of Grant Street. Officers located three individuals who had been wounded by gunfire, including a three-year-old boy who was playing in the yard.
The individuals were transported to local hospitals, according to police. All three are in stable condition, according to Lt. Scott Owens.
The 3-year-old boy, identified as Jakobe in a GoFundMe page set up for his mom, is currently being treated at Children’s Hospital of Alabama in Birmingham after receiving a medical procedure in Dothan for a gunshot wound.
Local law enforcement and city leaders are concerned with the recent uptick in gun violence within the community.
“Our job is to maintain order and protect life and anytime we can't do that, it's obviously of great concern to us,” Owens said.
Owens said that problem-oriented policing only alleviates the problem short-term. To have an impact on crime, the police department needs the community to help solve crimes, said Owens. That sentiment was echoed by Chief Will Benny when addressing city commissioners later in the day.
While addressing the commission and the public during Tuesday’s city commission meeting, Benny said the department will not tolerate three-year-olds being shot.
“You have to get rid of this anti-snitching mandate in these communities,” Benny said. “We need a partnership with our community members. There are people who know who did this, there are people that know who's involved, but they won't, or they're afraid to come to us and let us know this information. We have to change that mindset and that’s what we’re going to do.”
Benny announced that Dothan police officers and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies will begin patrolling streets together.
“We’re taking this to the next level,” Benny said. “We take this personally. We take it to heart.”
All city commissioners showed support for the police department during the board member comments portion of their meeting.
Commissioners Kevin Dorsey and Aristotle Kirkland said they have lost sleep after receiving news about a three-year-old being shot in Dothan, with Aristotle Kirkland adding that the violence shows a reckless disregard for human life. Commissioners David Crutchfield and John Ferguson added that they are willing to do anything they can to assist the police department in getting the resources it needs to be proactive in responding to gun violence.
“This is a not only a short-term but a long term issue, and there are a lot of other pieces and components to where we are and what's going on,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “It takes a community. The community’s in control of what we want to look like and what we want to be like as a city and we have that opportunity each and every day to make that determination…
“We will fight this – no doubt.”
