Woman charged with capital murder in death of Dothan woman during rash of gun violence

Benny announced that Dothan police officers and Houston County Sheriff’s deputies will begin patrolling streets together.

“We’re taking this to the next level,” Benny said. “We take this personally. We take it to heart.”

All city commissioners showed support for the police department during the board member comments portion of their meeting.

Commissioners Kevin Dorsey and Aristotle Kirkland said they have lost sleep after receiving news about a three-year-old being shot in Dothan, with Aristotle Kirkland adding that the violence shows a reckless disregard for human life. Commissioners David Crutchfield and John Ferguson added that they are willing to do anything they can to assist the police department in getting the resources it needs to be proactive in responding to gun violence.

“This is a not only a short-term but a long term issue, and there are a lot of other pieces and components to where we are and what's going on,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “It takes a community. The community’s in control of what we want to look like and what we want to be like as a city and we have that opportunity each and every day to make that determination…

“We will fight this – no doubt.”

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.