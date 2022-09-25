Woman dies in Dothan house fire

A woman died Sunday from injuries suffered Saturday night in a house fire on Reeves Street.

Mrs. Madiolan “Madie” Norton passed away Sunday afternoon at Southeast Health, according to a Dothan Fire Department news release. Her husband also suffered injuries in the blaze and continues to be treated.

Just after 7 p.m. Saturday, a Dothan fire crew out in its territory was notified of a structure fire across the street from its location in the 3200 block of Reeves Street.

Engine 9 arrived on scene within seconds to find heavy flames and smoke. Norton’s husband met firefighters on the front porch and told them that his wife was still inside.

Portions of the ceiling began to fall as firefighters made entry. They retreated and entered the home through a window. They quickly located the second occupant, removed her from the home, and transported both residents to the hospital.

Investigators with the Dothan Fire Department determined that the fire started in the kitchen and was accidental.

“This is a tragedy for this family, and our City,” Dothan Fire Chief Larry Williams said. “The family and friends of Mr. and Mrs. Norton will continue to be in the thoughts and prayers of all of us at the Dothan Fire Department.”