WALTON COUNTY, Florida – A 39-year-old woman died early Saturday when the vehicle she was driving left the roadway and struck a tree.

The Florida Highway Patrol says a white four-door Buick was traveling south on County Road 183 approaching Sue Lane about 3:45 a.m. when it left the roadway to the right onto the south shoulder of County Road 183 where the front of the vehicle struck a tree.