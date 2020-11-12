Woman facing theft charges after alleged refusal to pay $7,500 for asphalt deliveries

A Gordon woman is facing theft charges after police say she refused to pay for asphalt deliveries she ordered from a local business.
Kristen Marie Carroll, 29, is being charged with first-degree theft of property.
“On Oct. 7, Miss Carroll had several loads of asphalt delivered to her property totaling $7,500 in services,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Apparently, they have a ‘pay later’ option, so she got the delivery to pay later and then refused to pay.”
Police arrested Carroll yesterday and her bond was set at $15,000.
