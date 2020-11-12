 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Woman facing theft charges after alleged refusal to pay $7,500 for asphalt deliveries
0 comments

Woman facing theft charges after alleged refusal to pay $7,500 for asphalt deliveries

{{featured_button_text}}

A Gordon woman is facing theft charges after police say she refused to pay for asphalt deliveries she ordered from a local business.

Kristen Marie Carroll, 29, is being charged with first-degree theft of property.

“On Oct. 7, Miss Carroll had several loads of asphalt delivered to her property totaling $7,500 in services,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Apparently, they have a ‘pay later’ option, so she got the delivery to pay later and then refused to pay.”

Police arrested Carroll yesterday and her bond was set at $15,000.

Kristen Marie Carroll

Kristen Marie Carroll, 29, of Gordon

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert