Woman facing two counts of capital murder in Monday fatal shooting

A woman has been charged with two counts of capital murder in the fatal shooting of a Dothan woman during an argument Monday night, police said Tuesday.

Carmen Kirkland, 31, whose drivers license lists a Kinsey address, has been charged in the death of Precious Racquel Warren of Dothan in the shooting that happened at a Walnut Street residence.

One of the murder counts deals with a statue that charges the suspect when a parent is murdered when a child less than 14 is present.

Initial reports indicate the argument dealt with the fact that both women had children with the same man.

Monday’s fatal shooting happened a day after a young child and two other individuals were wounded during a drive-by shooting on Grant Street in Dothan.

Police responded to a firearms assault in the 1000 block of Grant Street. Officers located three individuals who had been wounded by gunfire, including a young juvenile who was playing in the yard.

The individuals were transported to local hospitals in stable condition, according to a police.

This is a developing story, check back for more details.