Woman killed in single-vehicle accident

ALFORD - A woman was killed Thursday night at 8:55 p.m., when the vehicle she was driving on Freeman Road (near Compass Lake) began to travel in southwesterly director when the front left portion of her vehicle collided with an embankment becoming airborne. The male passenger was critically injured.

The vehicle continued traveling in a southwesterly direction when the vehicle’s left side collided with an embankment. The vehicle then began to rotate clockwise changing the direction of travel, overturning several times in a westerly direction. The vehicle came to final rest on the westbound travel lane of Freeman Road, facing east on its roof.

Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) has not released the names, and is continuing its investigation.

