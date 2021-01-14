Women introduced to welding as a career through free workshop

Gina Mortimer first learned to weld when she was 17.

She grew up in Miami and had a large group of male friends who were all welders and provided her early lessons.

“They taught me how to help repair and build airboat cages,” Mortimer said. “And that was it. So, I thought, ‘Oh well, I like doing this and this is fun.’”

She had decided to get a welding certificate, but in 1992 Hurricane Andrew destroyed her family’s home and led them to relocate to Destin. Mortimer began bartending and made a career in the restaurant industry. Nearly 30 years passed before she returned to the idea of welding as a career.

Of all the American workers classified as welding, soldering, and brazing workers, only about 5% are women, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But, there are efforts to bring more women into the male-dominated field.

Two free workshops will be held in Dothan and Eufaula to introduce women to welding as a career. Wallace Community College Workforce Development, The Wiregrass Resource Conservation and Development Council (RC&D) and Lincoln Electric have collaborated to create the Women in Welding workshops for females ages 16 and up. Wiregrass RC&D funded the grant for the workshops.