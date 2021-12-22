Women offered preventative health services through new program

The Barbour County and Henry County health departments in the Southeastern Public Health District are now offering a program called Well Woman that provides preventative health screenings and chronic disease management.

The goal of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) Well Woman program is to provide preconception and inter-conception care to women ages 15 to 55 as a foundation for wellness through health coaching, health promotion, chronic disease identification, and assistance with adopting a healthy lifestyle.

The program began to expand after Butler, Dallas, and Wilcox counties piloted the program with success in 2017.

In October 2018, ADPH received funds from a governor’s initiative addressing infant mortality, and a portion of the funds were combined with Title V Maternal and Child Health federal funds to expand the Well Woman program to Montgomery, Macon, and Russell counties.