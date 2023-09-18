Two sisters with a passion for distilling have turned a dream into a reality.

"It's just unbelievable that we finally made it to this point," Jenifer Wyatt, co-owner of Hoochie Hooch Distillery, said. "It has been eight months of jumping through hoops to get everything done for federal and state. We finally got our license, and now we're open."

Located at 1285 Watson Bridge Rd. in Kinsey, Hoochie Hooch opened its doors to the public last week. The women-owned distillery specializes in moonshine and offers a variety of flavors geared toward the palate of women.

"They are all smooth and sweet-flavored," Wyatt said. "Our slogan is 'Hoochie Strong' because we are a women-owned and operated business. When we're out of town, my husband runs the gift shop. Other than that, it's all women."

Currently, the business offers 21 different types of moonshine and five sipping creams. Some of the flavors available for purchase include peppermint, honey lemon, watermelon, blackberry, peanut butter, apple pie, and pina colada. Chocolate almond candy, blueberry, orange, peach, and banana cream are the five sipping creams offered.

Wyatt said additional flavors could be added in time for the new season.

"We are steadily working on other flavors," Wyatt said. "We got fall coming up, so we'll be thinking about a few different ones. Right now, we're focusing on trying to perfect s'mores. We want to have actual marshmallow fluff, chocolate, and graham cracker cookie crust in with the moonshine."

Each jar of moonshine is 110-proof while the sipping creams are 40-proof. Prices range from $14.99 to $49.99 depending on the size of the jar.

The process of making moonshine involves creating a mash, running it through stills, boiling the mash, and then collecting the alcohol once it cools in the condenser and becomes a liquid.

At Hoochie Hooch, the moonshine is double distilled to prevent a hangover.

"We run them through copper pipes twice," Wyatt said. "When you run it through a copper pipe, it pulls out the fuse oils, and that's what makes it harsh. So, we run it through twice to make sure it comes out extra smooth."

Both Wyatt and her sister, Gina Odom, work as nurses. A fascination with the distilling process and an idea for retirement drove the pair to get into this business. Their family has a history with moonshine.

"We have family members that were doing it bootleg in the past," Wyatt said. "The actual process of it is interesting, but we couldn't get involved with it unless it was legal. We went through the process to get it legal and got it up and running."

Wyatt said getting the business approved at the state and federal levels wasn't easy.

"We had to build a kitchen, build a bathroom, and get a septic tank put in, " Wyatt said. "We have to be licensed as a restaurant since we bottle and flavor it."

Looking at the future, Wyatt believes Hoochie Hooch is built to last for several generations.

"I'm hoping we can pass down a successful business to my three daughters," Wyatt said. "We want to keep it in the family of women-owned and operated."

Although the business is already open to the public from 2-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday and 2 p.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday, a formal grand opening ceremony will be held on Friday, Sept. 29, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wyatt encourages the public to stop by to see what Hoochie Hooch has to offer.

"We'll have free drinks, and people can come and look through the gift shop," Wyatt said. "We hope people will visit and try our different flavors. Since we opened last Thursday, we've had a good amount of people stop in just to see what we're about. I think that will increase when we have the official grand opening."