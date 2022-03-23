Woodburn Drive median closed starting Monday; ALDOT public meeting set

The median section at Woodburn Drive and Main Street near Flowers Hospital in Dothan will be closed for several hours each day beginning Monday.

Crews will be working on storm drainage as part of the construction project altering the median located between the eastbound and westbound lanes of Main Street, or U.S. Highway 84.

The closure will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day through the end of next week depending on weather conditions. During the closure times, no through traffic will be allowed on Woodburn Drive at Main Street and only right turns onto Main Street will be possible during this time, according to the City of Dothan.

West Main Street will remain open but only right turns off of Main Street onto Woodburn Drive will be possible. No left turns from Woodburn Drive onto U.S. 84 West will be allowed.

ALDOT meeting

Also next week, the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT) will host a public involvement meeting on a proposed project to modify turning movements at the intersection of Ross Clark Circle and Timbers Drive, which is located near State Highway 52. The proposal also involves median alterations on the Ross Clark Circle at that intersection.

The public involvement meeting on the Timbers Drive project will be held Wednesday, March 30, 5-7 p.m., at the Westgate Park gymnasium. ALDOT will have design features of the project available at the meeting and will be taking input from those who attend. The department is also taking input online at https://www.dot.state.al.us/news/opmHSIP0210510.html until April 8.

Construction on the Timbers Drive and Ross Clark Circle project will be completed under normal traffic operations with intermittent lane closures, according to ALDOT. No right-of-way is anticipated for the proposed project.