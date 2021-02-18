 Skip to main content
Woodham speaks to Luncheon Pilots
PHOTO BY BRANDY WOODHAM

Arnold Woodham (right), First Lieutenant of Operations for Enterprise Rescue, spoke to Enterprise Luncheon Pilot Club members updating them on the numbers relating to COVID cases in Coffee County and stressing preventive measures that should be taken to keep them and their family members safe.

Woodham spoke about Enterprise Rescue, which is an employee owned, nonprofit service, which operates three units 24/7. Crews consist of at least one paramedic and an emergency medical technician.

Shown with Woodham is LPCE President Debbie Godfrey. For more information about the Luncheon Pilot Club, contact Brandy Woodham at bwoodham@sanbuck.com.

