WoodmenLife donates $500 to Enterprise Fire Department

WoodmenLife chapters across the country are participating in the Equipping Our Hometown Heroes campaign and giving back to First Responder organizations in their hometowns. Enterprise Chapter 458 recently donated $500 to the Enterprise Fire Department to assist with purchasing new SCBA (self-contained breathing apparatus) face piece identifier and mask bag.

The SCBA face piece identifier quickly and easily helps to identify individual firefighters through the use of reflective colors with the last name backlit by an illuminated background.

“This donation is WoodmenLife’s way of letting First Responders know how appreciated they are,” said Harvey Sizemore, President of Enterprise Chapter 458. “It is important that we show our support.”

