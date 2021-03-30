Work begins Wednesday on Highway 134

A project to resurface and widen Alabama Highway 134 will begin Wednesday, weather permitting.

Road construction will stretch from State Highway 123 to the intersection of County Road 67 in Midland City, according to the Alabama Department of Transportation (ALDOT). The project involves planing, resurfacing, traffic striping, and widening the roadway for safety.

Motorists should be mindful of workers and equipment when traveling through the construction zone and follow the posted speed limit. Travel delays can be expected as there will be lane closures throughout the project.

ALDOT awarded the project to Wiregrass Construction Company Inc. out of Dothan, who had the lowest bid that met project requirements, at a cost of approximately $1.6 million. Construction is expected to be completed during the summer.