Work moving forward on Dothan's City Center

Dothan’s City Center was first unveiled in April and while it may seem as if things have been quiet since then, a tremendous amount of work has been done on the project to reshape the center of downtown, City Manager Kevin Cowper said.

“Most of the work I would consider to be foundational work, background research, all the things that go into building a project of this magnitude,” Cowper said in an update during Tuesday’s Dothan City Commission meeting. “We want to do things right from the beginning so that we’re successful.”

As early as the Aug. 2 Dothan City Commission meeting, there may be contracts for at least two projects before city commissioners as well as an announcement of a partnership that could play a role in the City Center as it takes shape.

The City Center initiative involves a variety of projects designed to change the look and feel of the core areas of downtown Dothan. Implementation will be done in phases over several years.

Architectural renderings show a more pedestrian-friendly downtown with a new arts center and a new sports and entertainment arena at the heart of it. The overall vision includes more green spaces and beautified gateways leading into the downtown center, including a roundabout on East Main Street. North St. Andrews Street would be connected to Foster Street via Porter Park and a new events plaza. A parking deck, new streets, hotels, and mixed-use properties are envisioned to complement the current historic buildings and businesses located downtown.

Dothan City commissioners approved an executive architectural contract with RDG Planning and Design in March to oversee the entire City Center development as it moves forward, although other architectural firms will be involved in individual projects. The commission also hired Barge Design Solutions at its last meeting to survey the entire area involved in the City Center project.

“One of the big issues that we are researching right now is just how to set up the construction of this project and how to manage a project of this magnitude,” Cowper said. “Is that through an authority such as the downtown redevelopment authority, a commercial development authority, a public projects authority? There are several options that we have in terms of managing the construction of this project.”

According to Cowper, one of the first projects will be the renovation and an addition to the historic Dothan Opera House. A contract for architectural services could come before the city commission on Aug. 2. Design should be completed this year with construction in 2023 and 2024. Cowper said the contract for pedestrian improvements and the proposed events plaza could also come before commissioners on Aug. 2.

There is a press conference on Aug. 2 at 11 a.m. in the Dothan Opera House to announce a partnership between the city and HudsonAlpha Institute of Biotechnology – a Huntsville institute that specializes in genomic research to improve human health and agriculture.

Cowper said the partnership with HudsonAlpha will be a “massive part” of the City Center project going forward.

Before the core City Center projects can begin, the city has to find new homes for the government administration offices located in the municipal building attached to the Dothan Civic Center as well as a new site for the Dothan Utilities customer service and payment center located next to the Dothan Opera House.

A proposed outdoor amphitheater would be placed where the utility service center currently is located, and a new arts and innovation center as well as the new sports and entertainment arena would be where the Dothan Civic Center and municipal building are now.

Cowper said new sites are currently being evaluated for both the administration offices and the utility services center.

The city is also doing feasibility studies with a traffic study of downtown, a needs assessment for the Wiregrass Museum of Art, and a market assessment for the entire project that will focus on things like how many seats to include in the arena and the demand for a hotel downtown.

Cowper said the city is trying to identify private grant opportunities for project funding as well as county, state, and federal funding opportunities. The city manager said research is also underway to develop a strategy for city funding.

Wiregrass Foundation has worked closely with the city on the project, and the Houston County Commission designated $1 million from its American Rescue Plan funds to go toward creating the green space in what would become the City Center’s events plaza and outdoor amphitheater.

“We have been and continue to be heavily engaged in that front,” Cowper said. “We are pursuing a variety of government funding opportunities from the county, from the state and from the federal government.”