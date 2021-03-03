Workers removing polluted soil from Dothan lot so urban garden can grow

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Then, testing will be done again to ensure that the new soil is not contaminated so that it’s suitable for growing produce.

The project was mostly funded by a Brownfields grant worth $297,000 awarded to Dothan by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency in May 2020. Dothan paid a 20% local match for the project.

“It’s seen as a very valuable revitalization investment,” Wilkerson said. “There’s a great deal of scientific testing required by EPA and ADEM so all of these various steps need to be taken. A lot of documentation has to be developed and presented to the various agencies involved for their approval. It’s a very high level of work and the process just demands that those things be done so it’s a matter of us complying with that and it equates to an expensive process.”

Previously, the lot was an Alabama Power electrical substation that operated in the 1950s. At some point, Dothan Utilities bought all of the Alabama Power-owned electrical substations in the city, but never used the site.