Workforce Development Center talks begin in Enterprise

ENTERPRISE - A Workforce Development Center may become a reality on the campus of a community college known for two-academic transfer programs.

Enterprise State Community College President Danny Long outlined a proposed partnership between the college and the city to build a 20,000-square-foot facility on the college campus during an Enterprise City Council work session in June.

Long asked the city for $500,000 a year for the next 20 years to help build the facility which will house welding, automotive technology, mechatronics, construction science, plumbing and electric and information technology programs. No voting may occur at a work session, but the council agreed to ask city staff to move forward with Long to develop a detailed proposal.

“We’ve been meeting since this administration began to identify our strategic vision for the city. The need for a skilled work force is one of the things we identified early on,” Enterprise City Council President Turner Townsend said. “We have to figure out how to pay for it but the other side of it is, can we afford not to?”

Founded in 1965, the two-year college was reorganized in 2003 by the Alabama State Board of Education, adding the Alabama Aviation Center in Ozark. That move added technical programs to the college’s curriculum.

Long said there is clearly a need to expand technical programs at ESCC, citing a review of “help wanted” posts within 60 miles of Enterprise that revealed openings for 162 welding positions, 188 in plumbing and electrical positions, 189 for HVAC and 805 in construction science.

“ESCC has a tremendous history and tradition of providing a rigorous two-year academic transfer education. We have hung our hat on that,” Long told the council. “Adding more career and technical programs on the Enterprise campus is identified as a critical area of focus.

“Over the past five years, we have had some tremendous investment in our community from some very large employers,” Long said. “We need to make sure we are just as invested in maintaining a work force. We’re trying to be as responsive as possible to meet the demands for these companies.

“We’re a community college and we exist to make the community better. This is home,” Long said. “If we don’t do this, who will?”

The next meeting of the Enterprise City Council is Tuesday in the council chambers at Enterprise City Hall. A work session begins at 5 p.m. A voting meeting begins at 6 p.m. Both meetings are open to the public.