Wreaths Across America honors veterans; military families and others place wreaths on graves

On Saturday, Dec. 19, Chief Warrant 3 Max Hall and his family, stationed at Fort Rucker, attended the Wreaths Across America ceremony along with around 100 others.

Chief Hall, his wife Amanda and children Miles and Ryleigh have participated in the laying of wreaths for several years.

“It’s important that we teach our children about the sacrifices made by our veterans and how to pay their respects. When the kids place wreaths on the graves of veterans, it really helps them understand,” said Amanda Hall, Chief Hall’s wife.

Valerie Harris, Emassee-Robert Grierson Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution treasurer, spoke about the importance of our nation’s military and how they protect the United States Constitution and our citizens.

The wreath laying ceremony started after Treasurer Harris’ comments. Each year the DAR promotes sponsorship of these wreaths to individuals and companies.

“Even if you cannot attend the event, you can still sponsor a wreath to be placed on a veteran’s grave. We will send out a reminder next November since the wreaths must be ordered by December 1. If you would like your email added to the list, please call us at Sunset. It is our honor to partner with the DAR for this ceremony,” stated Toni Byrd, owner and funeral director at Sunset Memorial Park.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.