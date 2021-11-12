Wright Funeral Home and Crematory starting 'Retire Your Flag Program'

Wright Funeral Home and Crematory in Headland is starting a “Retire Your Flag Program” by collecting worn, tattered or torn American flags.

“The ‘Retire Your Flag Program’ allows us to not only dispose of the American flag in the proper way, but to also honor our veterans,” owner and funeral director Derek Wright said.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Wright Funeral Home and Crematory, the only certified crematory in Henry County, is ready to assist residents of Headland, Henry County and the Wiregrass by offering this service at its facility.

Wright said he is proud to provide such a dignified tribute to honor both the flag and deserving veterans who have served to promote peace for the land of the free and home of the brave.

“We will properly destroy the flag by including it in the cremation process of a U.S. veteran,” Wright said. “Help us show our appreciation to our deceased veterans and our respect to retired American flags in the most patriotic way. Both have proudly served our country. Honor our Heroes!”

Anyone interested may call 334-693-2273 or visit the funeral home and crematory located in Headland at 15579 U.S. Hwy. 431 South during business hours of 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Friday.