Wright’s Funeral Home gives back to first responders in honor of 9-11

HEADLAND — While some people have blocked out the disaster, heartache, and loss suffered since Sept. 11, 2001, one local businessman and county coroner is honoring all first responders and remembering first responders who lost their lives in the infamous attacks.
Derek Wright, owner of Wright’s Funeral Home & Crematory on US Highway 431 and coroner of Henry County, knows first-hand what sacrifices all first responders make on a daily basis.
“Being county coroner, my role is also considered a first responder. I deal with men and women who serve as first responders on a daily basis, whether they are EMS, firefighters, and or law enforcement, and I know how much each one of them sacrifice to serve their community,” Wright said. “That’s why I decided on Sept. 11 to hold a special luncheon for all first responders in Henry County and surrounding counties. This is our way of saying thank you, and also our way of saying 9/11 has not, nor will it ever be forgotten.”
On Sept. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. Wright will provide a hamburger and hotdog lunch to any first responder who stops by.
“You know, when you take a moment to realize what first responders really do for those they serve, offering them a hamburger and a hotdog for lunch is the least we could do, especially on this very important day in American history. So many first responders went in to save someone that day, and many of the first responders never came home. That’s why I want to make sure every first responder in this area knows their work is appreciated, they are appreciated, and their fallen brethren will always be remembered.”
On that day, terrorist attacks on the United States killed 2,977, including 343 firefighters and 23 police officers.
Headland Police Chief Mark Jones is grateful for Wright and his good intentions of honoring first responders and their fallen brethren.
“To know you have a local business who wants to not only honor what we do, but to also pay their respect to first responders who lost their lives during 9-11, it touches us all to the bottom of our hearts,” Jones said. “9/11 is a day where so many first responders left home headed in for a normal day at work, and so many never returned home that evening to their families. That day is a day that should never be forgotten. I want to personally thank Derek Wright and Wright’s Funeral Home for holding this event. It lets all first responders know they are appreciated, and for that we are grateful.”
Wright extends an invitation to any business that wishes to sponsor the first responders’ luncheon.
“If there are any businesses in the area that would like to help sponsor this event for our first responders, by all means give me a call,” Wright said. “I just want to make sure we do what we can for our first responders in Henry County and our surrounding areas. They all do so much for those they serve, and together we can give back to those who sacrifice so much.”
For more information regarding sponsoring the first responders' luncheon, call 334-693-2273.
