Wright’s Funeral Home gives back to first responders in honor of 9-11

HEADLAND — While some people have blocked out the disaster, heartache, and loss suffered since Sept. 11, 2001, one local businessman and county coroner is honoring all first responders and remembering first responders who lost their lives in the infamous attacks.

Derek Wright, owner of Wright’s Funeral Home & Crematory on US Highway 431 and coroner of Henry County, knows first-hand what sacrifices all first responders make on a daily basis.

“Being county coroner, my role is also considered a first responder. I deal with men and women who serve as first responders on a daily basis, whether they are EMS, firefighters, and or law enforcement, and I know how much each one of them sacrifice to serve their community,” Wright said. “That’s why I decided on Sept. 11 to hold a special luncheon for all first responders in Henry County and surrounding counties. This is our way of saying thank you, and also our way of saying 9/11 has not, nor will it ever be forgotten.”

On Sept. 11 beginning at 11 a.m. Wright will provide a hamburger and hotdog lunch to any first responder who stops by.