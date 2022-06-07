Wright to head Dothan's Public Works department

Tommy J. Wright was appointed as Dothan's new Public Works director during Tuesday's city commission meeting.

The Dothan City Commission approved a recommendation from City Manager Kevin Cowper to name Wright to the post. Wright's appointment was approved 5-0. City Commissioners Aristotle Kirkland and Bradley Bedwell were absent.

A licensed professional engineer, Wright has over 20 years of experience in the transportation and traffic control industry, according to a news release from the City of Dothan. He has held leadership positions with municipal agencies and has managed statewide Department of Transportation projects, including statewide signal upgrades and active management of state signal systems.

The City of Dothan's Public Works Department includes the engineering division, environmental services division and landfill, street division, and a traffic engineering division. Assistant City Manager Randy Morris has been overseeing the department until a permanent director was named to take his place.

Wright received his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama and is a licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in both Alabama and Georgia.

Wright is married to his wife, Lydia, and they have two sons.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

