Writer turns to Wiregrass roots for new novel

“Once I decided to set the novel in the post-World War II era, Alabama made sense because it was what I know best,” Miller said. “Like one of my characters, I’m one of the original Baby Boomers. I was born in Dothan, Alabama, and raised in nearby Ashford where I was a member of the Class of 1964, the first Boomer class to graduate high school. All the themes I wanted to explore could be found in the history of the region, so it seemed a logical choice for me.”

While growing up in Ashford influenced the book’s narrative, Miller said “A Place to Rest” is not an autobiography. The story is partly set in the fictional town of Grover’s Fork in Wiregrass County, Alabama.

“I was trained as a historian and have tried to present historical figures and events as factually as possible,” Miller said. “Beyond the historical events portrayed, the narrative is shaped by my imagination, not my autobiography. That doesn’t mean that I don’t draw on personal memories, observations, and lessons learned. What writer doesn’t? But any actual event or memory is used fictitiously. No one should see themselves in any of the characters. Nor should they see me.”