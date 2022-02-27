Writer turns to Wiregrass roots for new novel

Raised in Southeast Alabama, Tom Miller chose to set his post-World War II novel in the place where he grew up.
“A Place to Rest” has been released by Legacy Book Press LLC, and is Miller’s take on the changing landscape in the American South following World War II. The novel follows best friends Mildred Morgan and Janet Bell, who correspond by letters after their college days. The story spans from 1946 to 1964, and details the sweeping change through the South in the 1950s through the friends’ letters to each other.
Miller, who lives in Bettendorf, Iowa, was raised in Ashford.
Miller graduated high school in 1964 and attended the University of Alabama. He served in the U.S. Army before settling in Iowa. Miller taught history at Scott Community College in Bettendorf and is the author of six novels for middle-grade readers. He has also written scores of articles, essays, and reviews for journals, magazines, and newspapers. Miller served for 15 years on the Board of Directors of the Children’s Literature Festival.
Now retired, Miller lives in Bettendorf with his wife of 41 years, Connie. They have a son, David, and two grandsons, Dylan and Ryan.
In a news release, Miller said he set his book in Alabama because he grew up there.
“Once I decided to set the novel in the post-World War II era, Alabama made sense because it was what I know best,” Miller said. “Like one of my characters, I’m one of the original Baby Boomers. I was born in Dothan, Alabama, and raised in nearby Ashford where I was a member of the Class of 1964, the first Boomer class to graduate high school. All the themes I wanted to explore could be found in the history of the region, so it seemed a logical choice for me.”
While growing up in Ashford influenced the book’s narrative, Miller said “A Place to Rest” is not an autobiography. The story is partly set in the fictional town of Grover’s Fork in Wiregrass County, Alabama.
“I was trained as a historian and have tried to present historical figures and events as factually as possible,” Miller said. “Beyond the historical events portrayed, the narrative is shaped by my imagination, not my autobiography. That doesn’t mean that I don’t draw on personal memories, observations, and lessons learned. What writer doesn’t? But any actual event or memory is used fictitiously. No one should see themselves in any of the characters. Nor should they see me.”
Legacy Book Press LLC, founded in 2020 and based in Iowa, typically publishes personal stories told via non-fiction, autobiographical fiction, poetry, or a combination of the same. “A Place to Rest” is its 12th publication, with at least 11 more already in production for release later in 2022 and in 2023.