Yard Party for Art returns Aug. 13

The Wiregrass Museum of Art’s Yard Party for Art returns to the museum’s garden on Saturday, Aug. 13, after a two-year hiatus and will feature a diverse line-up of regional musicians, large-scale sculpture and art installations, interactive tech experiences, yard games, and a museum pop-up shop.

There will be drinks, local food trucks, and the Oasis Tent VIP experience.

Yard Party for Art, or YPA, is a one-night art and music festival that has been billed as “the hottest party of the year.” Gates will open at 6 p.m. with music starting at 6:30 p.m. Wiregrass Museum of Art (WMA) is located at 125 Museum Ave. in downtown Dothan, next to the Dothan Civic Center.

“Yard Party for Art is one of over 80 happenings that the museum produces throughout the year, and we are excited to return to this celebration of art, music, and tech after a two-year pause,” said Dana-Marie Lemmer, WMA’s executive director and curator. “The festival brings in visitors from across the Southeast, and is a favorite among local residents, and it advances Dothan’s reputation as a cultural destination.”

The museum hosted virtual events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

General admission tickets are available at YardPartyForArt.com and at the museum’s front desk for an advance price of $20. Pre-sale general admission tickets will be available through Aug. 10. General admission tickets will be $25 at the gate on the evening of the event.

Guests must be 18 years or older to attend.

For more information, visit YardPartyForArt.com or call the Wiregrass Museum of Art at 334-794-3871.

YPA will have five musical acts to enjoy throughout the evening, including a headlining performance from nationally touring pop-rock band Mike Mains and The Branches. Other musicians include singer-songwriter Lady Dan, a Dothan area native, powerhouse vocalist Symone French from Mobile, alternative pop act Tedious & Brief, and Birmingham rapper/producer Erthling.

Interdisciplinary visual artist Jacob Phillips will debut new large-scale sculptural installations and multimedia projection during the outdoor event. Phillips has previously collaborated with the museum at Yard Party for Art, and his work has been featured in past exhibitions at WMA, including a 2017 solo show, Gravitation, and the 2018 biennial. He is currently an Art Studio Laboratory supervisor and adjunct professor at the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Local design firm PushCrankPress will also offer a free virtual reality experience, merging art, music, and technology. Using a special virtual reality headset, YPA guests will momentarily step inside a virtual, digital world populated by an animated landscape and creatures that respond to the live music being played during the event.

Food trucks and vendors will include SayIt Hotdogs, Taste of Texas Tamales, Tin Pig BBQ, and Mural City Coffee Company. Local microbrewery Folklore Brewing & Meadery will offer tastings for general admission attendees, and will have special offerings for attendees of the sold-out VIP Oasis Tent experience.

Cash bars featuring beer, wine, and mixed drinks will be located throughout the venue, with all proceeds from bar sales going to the museum. Non-alcoholic “mocktails” and sodas will be available, as well. WMA will provide free water to the crowd while supplies last.