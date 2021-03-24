Yards of many colors; fundraisers finding COVID safe alternatives

The deadline to place an order to have your yard “egged” is March 27.

Another event going on through the month of April is “Flock Out Child Abuse” in honor of Child Abuse Prevention Month.

The Southeast Alabama Child Advocacy Center (SACAC) will be “flocking” people’s yards and offices with blue flamingos all through next month for anyone who gives a minimum donation of $50 to acknowledge Blue Ribbon Month.

Lindsey Wagner, community advocate at SACAC, said they had to think outside of the box this year for Blue Ribbon Month.

“We had to come up with an interesting fundraiser that still followed COVID-19 guidelines and we thought this would give people a chance to let someone know they are thinking about them and also spread awareness about child abuse prevention,” Wagner said. “We want to share what we do for the children around the area and raise awareness.”

Once flocked, the flamingos will remain two days before being removed. This year's event is sponsored by Wiregrass Wealth Management.

Wagner said all the money raised during fundraisers like “Flock Out Child Abuse” provide direct services to the children that SACAC serves.

Wagner said the fundraiser will continue past April, as long as people want to be flocked. If you would like to flock someone or make a donation, go to givebutter.com/flockoutchildabuse.

