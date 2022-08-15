Younger members find community connection in area civic clubs

Jenna Judah Strickland grew up around the Ozark Rotary Club, and when she returned to Ozark six years ago, she immediately joined the civic club.

Strickland was right out of college when she joined, and at 29 she’s still much younger than most members.

“I grew up watching my grandfather and my father be part of Rotary,” Strickland said. “There are many other organizations all around that are just as great, but I’ve known about Rotary my entire life. I’ve been to the auction that we hold almost every year, so it’s always been instilled in me the importance of Rotary, and I believe in ‘Service above Self,’ which is the motto and it just kind of fit for me.”

Civic organizations like Rotary, Kiwanis and Civitan clubs all do good things for communities. Locally, such civic clubs provide funds for nonprofits, raise money for medical research, champion children’s causes, support education, and take on projects that help people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Recruiting younger members can be challenging for a lot of organizations, and civic clubs are no exception.

The Dothan Civitan Club has junior clubs at several local high schools, and the Kiwanis Club of Dothan has the Key Club for high school students and Circle K for college ages. The hope is young people will remember civic groups when they eventually settle in a community.

Lisa Fink is the incoming vice president and chairs the membership committee of Dothan’s Kiwanis Club. Fink and her husband are both retirees, but she’s made it her goal to get younger members. Currently, there are a “small handful” of members under the age of 40 in the Kiwanis Club of Dothan.

“We are always in search of young people, younger members,” Fink said.

Civic clubs, she said, need members in order to support local causes and nonprofits, and younger members ensure a strong future for such groups. But, Fink said, there are benefits for younger people who join a civic group.

“The benefit for them is pretty much self-worth,” Fink said. “Any time you donate your time, and any time you give something, that is one of the best highs that you can ever have. And a lot of times you have a hard time coming down from that high and you want to continue. It’s just so rewarding.”

Strickland followed in her father’s and grandfather’s footsteps by also serving as the Ozark Rotary Club’s president, handing over the gavel just a few weeks ago to the current president, Jason DiFilippo. Both said their memberships in Rotary have given them a deeper connection to their community.

At 39, DiFilippo, owner of DiFilippo’s Pizza, is still younger than most members of the Ozark Rotary.

Most clubs meet weekly or biweekly for lunch and handle memberships by invitation or application.

DiFilippo said he always noticed local leaders and successful business owners going to Rotary, and one day he asked a member how he can get involved. He was invited to a meeting and joined.

Younger membership has grown since he joined, DiFilippo said, but they’re still outnumbered.

“It’s a great group of people, and all the stuff that goes into our local charities and organizations, it just feels good being part of it,” DiFilippo said.

Strickland, whose husband is also involved in Rotary, said the guest speakers who visit Rotary give information on nonprofits and local businesses that members may not otherwise know. Plus, she said she enjoys spending time with her fellow Rotarians – many she’s known her entire life and are her father’s friends.

“It’s cool to have this relationship with them rather than just being ‘Jenna, who grew up here,’” Strickland said. “It’s a whole new relationship with people… It’s almost as if age doesn’t exist. We’re all here for a common purpose of serving our community.”