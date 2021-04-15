Youth Tour shows WEC’s commitment to future leaders

HARTFORD — Ten local high school juniors spent Monday learning key lessons about America’s history and government during Wiregrass Electric Cooperative’s (WEC) Youth Tour event.

The National Rural Electric Cooperative Association initiated the Youth Tour program in the late 1950s, offering chances for the nation’s youth to learn about the governmental process and U.S. history through trips to Washington, D.C. State cooperative associations like the Alabama Rural Electric Association of Cooperatives followed suit and created localized versions that increased the value of the program.

WEC has annually sponsored students for the Montgomery and Washington, D.C., tours.

“The Youth Tour program is a tremendous experience for the 10 students we annually send to Montgomery and those selected to go to Washington, D.C.,” says Brad Kimbro, WEC chief operating officer. “It is vital for our nation’s health that the next generation understands our historical foundations and how our governmental processes work. This information will make them more effective leaders.”