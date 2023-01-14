Longtime State Sen. Jimmy Holley honored Saturday

ENTERPRISE — State Sen. Jimmy Holley was honored for 44 years of public service by friends, family and fellow legislators during a retirement celebration held at the country club here Saturday sponsored by the Coffee County Republican Club.

The Coffee County native who announced his retirement after six terms in the Alabama Senate was called a hardworking trailblazer, a true statesman, a trusted working leader, who served with humility, and a mentor who taught by example, during tributes given by U.S. Congressman Barry Moore, State Sen. Josh Carnley, State Rep. Rhett Marques, and political columnist Steve Flowers.

Holley was first elected to the Alabama House of Representatives in 1974 where he served through 1994. In 1988, Holley was elected to represent District 31 in the Alabama Senate and served six before deciding to retire.

Holley served as Chairman of the Governmental Affairs Committee, President of the Legislative Council and served on the Leadership Committee. Holley was a member of the Rules Committee, Finance and Taxation General Fund Committee, Veterans and Military Affairs Committee and the Youth and Human Services Committee.

‘When Elba lost schools due to floods, Sen. Holley secured funding to replace them,” said Coffee County Republican Club Chairman Ed Foy. “In 2007 after the Enterprise tornado destroyed an elementary and high school, Jimmy worked diligently and secured funding to replace them both.”

In July 2022, the Coffee County Commission voted to name the Coffee County Government Building in New Brockton after Holley. “It’s a great day and a little bit sad, too” said Commission Chairman Dean Smith during the ceremony revealing Holley’s name on the county administration building.

Holley began his political career as a Democrat before converting to the Republican Party in 2007. “I’ve been very much pleased that you let me serve you for 44 years, Holley said to the crowd at the country club Saturday morning, adding that he and his wife, Mary, had discussed whether he should run for a seventh term. “Forty four years is enough,” said Mary Holley, who was sitting next to her husband. “So, I got retired,” the senator said. “I’ve been blessed to have a great family to support me. The one constant in my 44 years of service was the help and support from my wife, Mary.”

“Jimmy Holley swings a pretty big hammer,” Moore said, calling it a lesson he learned quickly when first elected to state legislature.

Flowers agreed. “Jimmy Holley is the greatest statesmen this state has ever seen,” he said.