Main Street Enterprise is the recipient of three “Main Street Alabama Awards of Excellence” which were announced Thursday night in Huntsville.

Main Street Enterprise was awarded “Excellence in Volunteer Development,” “Excellence in Marketing,” and “Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation.”

The Young Main Street Committee, which is unique to Enterprise, was recognized for Excellence in Volunteer Development and the work the committee has put in at “The Nook” to include pressure washing and clean up of the parking lot, trimming the rose bushes, as well as designing and painting the mural on the shipping container.

The Grinch Puppet Campaign was recognized for Excellence in Marketing. Ben Chancey, Young Main Street Committee member, hand-made a Grinch puppet to use for the Whoville Celebration marketing campaign. The Young Main Street Committee worked to write poems about downtown Enterprise and Whoville and the puppet starred in the videos along with downtown business owners to promote the event and the district.

The front façade renovation of the Pea River Historical Society Gift Shop and Research Library was recognized for Excellence in Historic Rehabilitation. The renovation restored the 118-year old storefront, as well as revived the 1904 brick that was painted green.

“These awards are a testament to the incredible volunteers and work that is being done in downtown Enterprise,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Our community is blessed to have people who volunteer their time and talents, who support our events, and who find creative ways to showcase all that Enterprise has to offer. Our program is proud to be recognized at the state level and our volunteers are inspired to continue working hard to make Enterprise proud.”

Additionally, Main Street Enterprise was presented with a Reinvestment Award for hitting the $3-million milestone for investment into the district since the Main Street Enterprise program began at the end of 2019. The total, which includes public and private dollars spent on projects like waterline replacement, paving and property improvements.

The Enterprise Fire Department was recognized as a recipient of the Main Street Hero Award. Each city may nominate a community leader or public figure who has made an outstanding contribution to their local Main Street organization.

The Enterprise Fire Department was selected for its response to the fire downtown in October.