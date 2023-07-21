With a hearty cheer, Main Street Enterprise cut the ribbon on the incubator shipping container Wednesday morning, signifying the opening of the new business space in downtown.

The first business that will occupy the space is the Circle City Balloon Company. Though they do sell balloons, the three women who own the business are also event planners.

The repurposed 8 foot by 20 foot shipping container is provided by Main Street Alabama through a USDA Rural Development grant. The intent is for entrepreneurs to occupy the space to test their small business in the market and eventually expand into a permanent brick and mortar in the downtown area. The building includes air conditioning, sliding glass doors, two screened windows, a custom-built desk, ceramic tile floors and adjustable shelves.

The incubator sits in the parking lot of 123 S. Main Street, in an area called “The Nook,” which will serve as an event and gathering space for the community. The Young Main Street committee took on the task of transforming not only the incubator, but the entire space.

“They took on the designing of the container itself, creating a photo-friendly mural that wraps around and is super unique to Enterprise. We are really proud of them,” Main Street Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “Our design committee and economic vitality committee have worked hard to make sure this space is a success. We are very excited to welcome small businesses to our Main Street program. None of this would have been possible without Main Street Alabama and USDA.”

The incubator is the fifth of its kind in the state. Others can be found in Heflin, Wetumpka, Monroeville, and Jasper. One will be placed in Marion later this month and two more will be added next year in Elba and Anniston.

A wooden stage, concrete planters full of flowers, and string lights now fill the former parking lot surrounding the incubator. Inside, balloons in canisters in rainbow order line shelves, as Circle City Balloon Co. prepared for its grand opening this weekend in conjunction with the Back 2 School bash. The all-women owned business was selected in early June from a pool of applicants to be the first to occupy the space

Gale Renteria, one of the owners, said that the incubator helps with one of the hardest parts of starting a small business.

When you start a business, it is always a risk and a gamble,” Renteria explained. “You hope that people love it, and you hope that it prospers and things like that, and this way we can kind of start small. We can try it and make sure it is loved and make sure we are doing things before we before we go to like a bigger brick and mortar that requires yearlong leases and things like that.”

Along with the Renteria, the other two owners are Christina Quinones and Stevie Pybas. Their small business started out with decorating for their children’s birthday parties, eventually getting paid to recreate the same décor for others.

This space will allow entrepreneurs to occupy the container to test their small business in the market before moving to a brick-and-mortar location,” Main Street Enterprise Executive Director Mariah Montgomery said. “We are so excited to offer this space to up and coming business owners and look forward to welcoming them to the heart of our city.”

There is an application and screening process to rent the space. According to Renteria, the whole process was about two months. Once approved, the tenant is permitted to occupy the incubator for up to 90 days at a rate of $50 a month. Tenants must have a current Enterprise business license, must obtain personal property/rental insurance and must operate under agreed upon business hours.

For more information, visit www.enterprisedowntown.com/incubator.