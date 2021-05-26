Man charged with murder in fatal Enterprise shooting; victim identified

ENTERPRISE – Police have arrested an Enterprise man in a fatal shooting that happened here Tuesday night.

Dorian Lamont Bell, 41, is being charged with murder with additional charges pending.

Police responded to a shooting call at 6:52 p.m. in the 100 block of Lagoon Drive where officers discovered a male victim with multiple gunshot wounds. The victim, who has been identified as Amez Terrell Shipmon, 32, of Enterprise, was pronounced dead at the scene, according to an Enterprise Police Department press release.

A press release stated the shooting occurred after an altercation between the suspect and victim, but did not release further details.

The suspect was apprehended after searching a wood line adjacent to the residence and was transported to the Coffee County Jail after his arrest.

The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Dale County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshall Task Force, and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation.