Man dies after Houston County deputies shoot him with stun gun
Man dies after Houston County deputies shoot him with stun gun

A man was killed Saturday when officers responding to a burglary call shot him with a stun gun, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirms.

Deputies were sent to a Bethlehem Road home after receiving reports of a home invasion and a man armed with a machete, Valenza told WTVY-TV.

The stun gun was used on Cody Brannan, 27, because he was combative and posed dangers to others and himself, Valenza said. He hurled a brick toward an officer that struck someone else, the sheriff said.

When the man continued to be combative, he was stunned a second time, authorities said. He then became unresponsive and was taken to a Dothan hospital, where he died.

