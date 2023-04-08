ENTERPRISE — A 42-year-old man was found dead in a home here Friday evening after the Enterprise Police Department responded to a call from the Enterprise Fire Department who had gone to the residence in the 300 block of Daleville Avenue in connection with a report of a gas leak at that location.

Russell Stuckey of Enterprise was found dead at about 6 p.m. Friday by the EFD during its response to the call of a gas leak at the home.

EPD Detectives discovered the victim’s cause of death was due to at least one gunshot wound to the upper body, said EPD Public Information Officer Capt. Billy Haglund. "EPD detectives are actively investigating this homicide and have developed a person of interest."

Haglund said no further information will be released at this time.