A Phenix City man who led Dothan Police on a high-speed chase was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison.

Dedrick Farold Smith, 40, of Phenix City, was handed the sentence after pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges last November.

On May 25, 2021, the Dothan Police Department received information that Smith had outstanding warrants and was staying at an area hotel. He also had methamphetamine and a firearm in his possession.

According to a release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Middle District of Alabama, when officers tried to arrest Smith, he rammed two law enforcement vehicles and led police on a brief high-speed chase. Officers eventually took Smith into custody after he crashed his vehicle.

During the arrest, investigators found a black bag containing methamphetamine, an empty holster on Smith's left side, and two handguns on the driver's side of Smith's vehicle. One of the firearms was reported stolen. Smith has prior felony convictions and is prohibited from possessing a firearm.

On Nov. 29, 2022, the Attorney's Office said Smith pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm. His sentencing took place last Thursday, May 25.