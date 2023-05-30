MARIANNA, Florida — A man who escaped from a Jackson County developmental center was arrested Tuesday after he stole a vehicle and attempted to flee law enforcement, according to police.
Jamal Davis, 21, is charged with fleeing and attempting to elude, escape from a facility, resisting arrest without violence, grand theft of a motor vehicle, grand theft (golf cart), driving without a valid license, and leaving the scene of a crash with property damage. He was transported to the Jackson County Correctional Facility and will remain there until his first court appearance.
According to the Marianna Police, at around 8:15 a.m., on Tuesday, May 30, the department was notified about a vehicle theft that occurred on Russell Road, near the future site of the Jackson County School Bus Barn.
School board employees told law enforcement that they witnessed Davis enter a Jackson County School Board truck with a trailer in tow and while deputies from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office were in en route to assist, a Marianna police officer spotted the stolen vehicle on Jefferson Street.
The officer turned on his lights and siren and attempted to stop the vehicle. However, Davis ended up crashing into a light pole on Caledonia Street during the pursuit. Following the crash, Davis exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being taken into custody behind a business off of Caledonia Street.
Officials said Davis was a resident of the Sunland Center, a developmental facility located in Marianna, and he escaped after he drove a stolen golf cart to the end of the property, climbed a fence, and walked toward the new bus barn site where he stole the vehicle.