Man with gunshot wound in head dropped off in Dothan's Cowboys parking lot

A Florida man suffering from a gunshot wound in the head was dropped off in the Cowboys parking lot by the alleged perpetrator Wednesday morning.

Dothan Police Chief Will Benny said a truck pulled into the night club parking lot on South Oates Street around 10 a.m., according to an account from a bystander.

“The guy said his vehicle was running hot to somebody in the parking lot,” Benny said. “All of a sudden, another guy jumps out holding his head and said he was shot in the head by the driver.”

The driver reportedly got back in his truck and drove away, leaving the gunshot victim in the parking lot. Dothan police officers and a local ambulance responded to the scene. The victim was transported to Southeast Health, where he is currently being treated for serious injury.

Benny said the shooting likely occurred in Florida. Dothan officers could not find the truck or suspect, but noted that he was traveling in the direction back to Florida.

The suspect will likely not face charges in Dothan.

Jackson County's Sheriff's Office said it does not have information ready for release at this time.

