Mark Parker named Covington Electric Cooperative President, CEO

ANDALUSIA— After nearly 36 years at Covington Electric Cooperative, Mark Parker will succeed longtime leader Charles “Ed” Short as president and chief executive officer on Feb. 1.

Parker has played a pivotal role in the growth of the cooperative throughout the past three decades, including working as director of member services, vice president of member relations, staff assistant, and vice president of information technology. Most recently, he served as senior vice president and chief operating officer.

A south Alabama native, he earned his certificate in industrial electricity technology from Douglas MacArthur State Technical College and a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Troy State Dothan. Parker also completed the Robert I. Kabat Management Internship program through the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association.

“I’ve been heavily involved in the implementation of several new technologies, including the first CEC computer networks, billing systems, the pre-pay program, the dispatch system, and the Buzz Broadband project,” said Parker. “I want to thank the board of trustees for this opportunity. I’m eager to lead CEC as we work together to find ways we can be more efficient with our technology and provide the best possible service at the most affordable cost.”

Parker and his wife, Teri, have two grown children and will soon welcome their fourth granddaughter. They have been married 38 years.

Outside of CEC, he’s an active member in the Andalusia Kiwanis Club, Kiwanis Covington County Fair Board, and Andalusia Area Chamber of Commerce. He’s also served as a member and president of the Opp Lions Club, Douglas MacArthur State Technical College Foundation, and the Lurleen B. Wallace Community College Foundation.

“I’m excited about the future, and I plan to do everything I can to ensure CEC provides our community with reliable energy and broadband,” said Parker. “I look forward to our future together.”

Founded in 1944, Covington Electric Cooperative is a member-owned electric distribution cooperative that serves parts of six counties: Covington, Coffee, Crenshaw, Geneva, Escambia, and Dale. A Touchstone Energy Cooperative, CEC provides reliable power to more than 23,000 meters. In 2021, CEC started Buzz Broadband to serve the community with fiber optic technology.

Visit www.covington.coop or call 800-239-4121 for more information.