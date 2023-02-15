OZARK — Mary Hill Family Service Center is launching a pilot transportation program to help low-income Dale County residents get to work.

Participants can use the rides to get to and from work, attend job fairs or job interviews, attend classes for GED preparation, college, or job certification training, or to meet with a career coach at Mary Hill Family Service Center.

Rides are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

“Lack of transportation is one of the biggest barriers that Dale County residents face when it comes to finding stable employment,” said Adam Kamerer, Family Support Specialist at Mary Hill Family Service Center. “With this program, we’ll be able to put more people to work.”

Transportation services can also be used for short-term interruptions in personal transportation, such as when a family experiences a vehicle breakdown. “A vehicle breakdown can be a huge setback for a family – it’s one of the top reasons low-income workers are forced to leave a job. This program will allow them to keep working and earn the income they need to repair their vehicle,” said Kamerer.

To access transportation services, participants must reside in Dale County and meet household income guidelines. Participants must enroll in the Mary Hill Family Service Center’s workforce development program.

For more information or to make an appointment to enroll, please call (334) 350-3668.