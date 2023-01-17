Mason Bynum sworn in as new Dale County sheriff

OZARK - “I have no adequate words but thank you,” new Dale County Sheriff Mason Bynum said after being sworn into office by 33rd Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Filmore at the courthouse here Tuesday.

“I’ve been dreaming of this day since I was a young child, and I‘m honored to follow in the footsteps of two of the finest lawmen I’ve ever known.”

Bynum credited his immediate boss Wally Olson, who began his career with the DCSO in 1995 and who served as sheriff since 2007, and former Dale County Sheriff Bryant Mixon, who served the county for 24 years before Olson. “I am blessed beyond measure,” he said about his mentors.

Bynum said that Mixon’s kindness and mentorship when he was a boy was the reason he pursued a law enforcement career.

Bynum ran unopposed for office after Olson opted not to seek reelection to a fifth term. “Sheriff Olson, there are no words. I don’t know where to begin,” Bynum said. “I appreciate your friendship and your trust. It’s been an honor to serve under you. You have laid a foundation for the department that we will build on.

“Assuming the role of sheriff is a tremendous honor and responsibility and I look forward to the challenge,” Bynum said, thanking his family for their support. “I am blessed beyond measure,” he said.

“I want you to hear this directly from me,” Bynum told the capacity crowd in the third floor courtroom. “I will never be outworked, I will always do what’s best for Dale County and it’s an honor to be your sheriff.

The son of Donny and Paula Bynum is a 2003 G.W. Long High School graduate who has a bachelor’s degree in criminology from Auburn University, which he completed in 2007. He has worked in law enforcement since that time.