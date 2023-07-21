The City of Enterprise is hiring an outside company to help clean up debris along the city’s right-of-way.

City Council Tuesday passed an emergency resolution authorizing the city to hire a waste hauling company for debris removal to supplement the ongoing efforts of the Public Works crews and equipment. City Engineer Barry Mott contacted various companies for bids and recommended DRC Emergency Services.

“Recent challenges such as inclement weather, shortened work weeks, truck and equipment issues have disrupted service in our city, causing frustration and inconvenience for our citizens. We sincerely apologize,” Mayor William E. Cooper said. “The majority of the public has been very understanding and we appreciate our citizens’ continued patience as we work together to solve the issue. We expect over the next few weeks that this will be behind us, and we will be back on regularly scheduled pick up.”

Additional trucks and drivers will begin clean up starting Saturday. These crews will work seven days a week, up to 12 hours a day, until all the curbside debris is removed. City crews have been working overtime and weekends for the past several weeks, but the additional staff and equipment should resolve the trash collection issue.

Mott said the trucks provided by the contract can store and transport a minimum of 100 cubic yards of debris, which is four times the average capacity of a standard city boom truck. The City of Enterprise’s grinding site will be available to coordinate with this additional effort.

“Crews will continue to work diligently to clean up Enterprise. Our city employees are hard workers. They are dedicated to maintaining our community and take pride in the job they do,” Cooper said. “If you happen to see them out working in the heat or working overtime, please thank them for their efforts. A little kindness goes a long way.”