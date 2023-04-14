OZARK—With the remaining motions ruled on by 33rd Circuit Judge William Filmore late Thursday, the capital murder trial of Coley McCraney is set to begin with jury selection at the Dale County Courthouse Monday morning.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest and indictment on five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the 20-year-old cold case involving the shooting deaths of Dothan teens J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party.

Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

At a one hour hearing before Filmore Thursday morning, McCraney’s attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough asked the court’s permission for the jury to visit the site on Herring Avenue where Beasley’s car had been found. In his final ruling, Filmore denied that request noting that “there is no reason to suspect that the place or scene where the car was found looks anything like it did in 1999 and any changes would only mislead the jury.

“The defendant’s reason given for jury view was to show distances,” Filmore said in his ruling. “Distances are shown every day in a court of law through the use of pictures and demonstrative evidence.”

Filmore also denied the defendants motion to remove any potential jurors who are biased in favor of the death penalty. “The court will use the chart provided to (both the state and defense attorneys) concerning death qualification questions which provides for the constitutional concerns of the defendant,” he said in his ruling.

At Thursday’s hearing, Filmore did grant the motion for the defense to be notified of any alleged prior wrongs, crimes, or acts the state intends to introduce at trial, noting that the state says it has no allegations that it intends to introduce.

Also at Thursday morning’s hearing, the defense team withdrew its motion to suppress any statements McCraney made after his arrest. “We want those statements included in their entirety,” said Harrison.

Filmore had previously ruled on several of the motions, allowing the court to record any and all proceedings in the McCraney case, and denied the motion to prohibit the death penalty without a unanimous sentencing verdict in the case.

The judge also denied the defense request for the judge to review the personnel file of former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker, who had been chief when McCraney was arrested in 2019, to see if Walker’s credibility played a part in his termination by the Ozark City Council.

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall and Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas will prosecute McCraney. The attorney general’s office took the case at the request of the 33rd Judicial Circuit District Attorney Kirke Adams.

Filmore said that the trial will start immediately following jury selection.