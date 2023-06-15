OZARK-Coley Lewis McCraney was formally sentenced to life in prison without parole Thursday following his April conviction in the murder of two Dothan teenagers 24 years ago.

Thirty Third Judicial Circuit Judge Bill Filmore affirmed the jury's sentence in a five-minute hearing in Ozark Thursday as required by law.

McCraney, 49, was convicted in April of capital murder in connection with the 1999 shooting deaths of Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley in Ozark. A six man, six woman jury deliberated some 15 minutes following a nine-day trial in the Dale County Courthouse before finding McCraney guilty of two counts of capital murder-vehicle, one count of capital murder-rape, and capital murder of two or more persons. Prosecutors, led by Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall, had sought the death penalty.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail, held without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of the girls, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

A DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center in 2019 had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene. McCraney voluntarily provided a DNA swab to police in 2019, leading to his arrest.

Marshall, Assistant Attorney General Jimmy Thomas, and Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey prosecuted the case and in closing arguments outlined the events of July 31, 1999 as they unfolded during the trial. Beasley had been celebrating her 17th birthday and had been invited to a party in Headland. Beasley picked up Hawlett at around 10 p.m. After not finding the Headland party, the teens decided to meet some of their “guy friends” at the gas station in Midland City. The girls didn’t show up and the boys eventually left.

The girls ultimately ended up at Big/Little Store on Broad Street in Ozark around 11:30 p.m., Thomas said. “Tracie used the pay phone to get permission from her mother to extend her curfew.” Two women also at the store gave the girls directions back to Highway 231. The store was closed at this time and the two women said they didn’t see anyone but the girls and that the girls were still at the convenience store/ gas station when they left. A cashier at the store that night testified that the girls had come in to ask her directions and that a white truck was the only other vehicle there.

During the trial, the jury heard from multiple forensic scientists and saw photos of the girls as they had been found with their gunshot wounds to the head described in detail. They also were shown photos of the vehicle that the girls were found in. Photos shown to the jury included the jeans the girls were wearing, muddied and damp from the knees down and their tennis shoes in the same condition.

The hearing Thursday was a legal formality and McCraney showed no emotion as he shook his head in answer to the judge who asked if he had a statement before sentence was imposed. Filmore told McCraney he must pay $4,000 in fines, court and attorney fees, and restitution.

McCraney’s attorneys David Harrison and Andrew Scarborough are seeking a new trial claiming jury misconduct, alleging that throughout the trial, some jurors posted about the trial on social media, and one juror was seen looking at their smartwatch. Filmore set a July 17 hearing to discuss the possibility of a new trial.

“We’ll allow our voices to be heard in court,” Marshall said about the appeal. “But we are very confident that we will prevail and are ready to defend this case upon appeal.

“We want to be able to support and help the families but the reality is that this does nothing to bring their family member back,” Marshall said following the sentencing. “Our team is already preparing for what’s coming and we feel very confident, as a trial team, that this case was very compliant with the law, the judge handled this case remarkably well, and our ability to defend this will be very strong.

“Without the diligence of the Ozark Police Department this case wouldn’t have been solved,” Marshall said. “The fact that it took 20 years to identify the perpetrator and another four to convict him, obviously that’s a long time, but the reality is that this group of law enforcement officers were able to bring, for this family, accountability.

“The length of time is not the fault of law enforcement, it’s the advancement of technology that allowed us to be here,” Marshall said. “And I think we need to be able to celebrate that.”