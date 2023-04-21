OZARK — The wife of the man charged with five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with deaths of two Dothan teens found dead in the trunk of a car here some two decades ago took the witness stand in Dale County Circuit Court Friday afternoon.

Jeanette McCraney, who began dating Coley McCraney in March 1998, told the court that she and her husband were working on some land they owned in the Johntown section of Ozark on July 31, 1999. They were trying to clear land located near his mother’s house to move a trailer on to it. Her husband was a long haul truck driver at the time, she said. When he was home, they worked on clearing the land.

She said that she remembers when her husband came home to their apartment on Lisenby Street in July 31, 1999, because at her home at 11:30 p.m. she put the chain lock on the door. “It was my rule,” she said. McCraney came home from working on the land in Johntown at about 12:45 a.m., because if it had been 1 a.m., she would not have opened the door at all, she said. He did not drive to the house because he told her that his car was broken down at the nearby convenience store. She drove him there, they jumpstarted the car and got it home, she said. “I was mad,” she recalled.

She said when her husband came home July 31, 1999, he was not muddied. In response to questions from defense attorney David Harrison, Jeanette McCraney said a couple of days later her mother, who lived in Dothan, told her about the dead Dothan teens.

DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene when the girls' bodies were discovered Aug. 1, 1999.

McCraney has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of the J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

DNA obtained from a swab that Coley McCraney voluntarily provided to police in 2019 and McCraney’s subsequent arrest was related through the testimony from two law officers in Dale County Circuit Court Friday.

Former Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker told the court Friday that he became involved in the case in 2009 as a member of the Wiregrass Violent Crimes Task Force. When he became OPD Chief in 2015, the department's investigators were still working on solving the case, he said. When the DNA report with McCraney’s name on it came back from the law enforcement resource center, he reached out to McCraney and McCraney agreed to come in to the police department and provide a DNA swab, Walker said. McCraney’s attorney Andrew Scarborough asked why, after McCraney had agreed to come in, Walker had him arrested during a traffic stop in Daleville. Walker said it was because of the positive DNA match.

Jeanette McCraney said that she was with her husband when he was called in by Walker for a DNA swab. She said she also offered to give Walker a swab.

Michael Bryan, now the OPD Deputy Chief and in 1999 an investigator, arrested McCraney in 2019. Video from the body camera Bryan was wearing during McCraney’s arrest was played for the court Friday. Bryan said that McCraney told him that he did not know the girls and had he ever met the girls.

On Thursday the court heard testimony from retired Ozark Police Sgt. Bobby Blankenship, retired Dothan Police Sgt. Alton Miller, former Alabama Forensic Science Department Dothan Lab Director Marc Crews, retired forensic pathologist Gregory Wanger, retired Alabama Forensic Science Department Montgomery Lab Director Katherine Richert, Michael Hitchcock, now a senior forensic chemist with the U.S. Postal Service and in 1999, a forensic scientist with the Alabama Department of Forensic Science, and Houston County Sheriff Department’s Internal Affairs Investigator Barry Tuckers.

A seven-woman, six-man jury is hearing the case that began here Monday in 33rd Circuit Judge Bill Filmore’s court.

The jury has seen photos taken of the girls as they had been found and their gunshot wounds to the head described in detail. They also have been shown photos of the vehicle that the girls were found in, as well as procedures used to protect any evidence, including the bagging of the deceased girls’ hands.

Photos shown to the jury include the jeans the girls were wearing, muddied and damp from the knees down, and their tennis shoes in the same condition. Retired Dothan Police Department Sgt. Alton Miller told the court that he was the first person to open the trunk of Beasley’s vehicle and discover the girls shot in the head inside the trunk. He said he was in Ozark in response to reports of two missing Dothan teens last seen in Ozark. No person was in the vicinity of Beasley’s vehicle parked on Herring Avenue when he arrived, Miller said. An Ozark Police Officer did drive up after Miller was at the car and was there when Miller popped the trunk discovering the girls inside the trunk, Miller told the court. He said that he saw dried blood on the outside of the vehicle and the vehicle looked like it had been driven on a dirt road.

A forensic scientist testified about the bullets and shells recovered at the scene submitted to her department to determine that they were fired from the same weapon.

Hitchcock said he analyzed vaginal and anal swabs from Beasley in 1999 and they tested positive for semen and negative for blood. He said that the left side of Beasley’s bra and the front right side of her sweater also tested positive for semen. Beasley’s blue jeans tested positive for blood and had soil stains inside and outside, Hitchcock said.

Tucker said in 1999 he was an Alabama Bureau of Investigation officer when he was asked by then Ozark Police Chief Tony Spivey to assist with the death investigation of Beasley and Hawlett. He said he thoroughly examined Beasley’s vehicle. The blood blowback and mud indicated to him that the girls were shot in a different location from where they were found, Tucker said.

Wednesday, a mother and daughter who had been at the convenience store when Beasley and Hawlett were there July 31, 1999, told the court that the girls approached them at the convenience store and asked for directions back to U.S. Highway 231. They said that there was no other vehicle at the convenience store besides theirs and Beasley’s. Both women said they had undergone hypnosis as part of their questioning by law officers.

Hawlett’s mother Carol and stepfather Mike told the court Wednesday about the last night either had heard from their daughter, who had been working at a part-time job at the JCPenney store in Dothan. Both said she had called home at about 11:30 p.m. telling her parents that she would not be home by her 11 p.m. curfew because they had gotten lost but had gotten directions and were headed back to Dothan.

“Coley McCraney was a player back then,” McCraney’s defense attorney David Harrison said, adding that McCraney had found Beasley and Hawlett at the gas station the night they said they were lost and “talked, socialized, and had sex with Beasley.”

The court adjourned Friday afternoon and will reconvene Monday at 9 a.m.