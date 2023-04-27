OZARK — Coley Lewis McCraney is sentenced to life in prison without parole after his conviction Wednesday in the 1999 murder of Dothan teens Tracie Hawlett and J.B. Beasley. The sentence six-man, six-woman jury returned the sentence after 15 minutes of deliberation following several hours of testimony from the victims' families in a Thursday sentencing hearing.

Carol Roberts, mother of Tracie Hawlett, and Cheryl Burgoon, mother of J.B. Beasley, told the court about the impact the deaths of their daughters has had on their respective families.

“The hardest thing we’ve had to go through was the holidays with an empty chair that Tracie should have been in,” said Roberts. “We turned the Christmas Tree into an Angel Tree because that was what Tracie was.” Calling Hawlett her best friend, Roberts said, “We couldn’t live a normal life anymore.

“I learned the only way to get through this is to ask God for strength,” Roberts said. “He’s the only reason me and my family have gotten through it. The road has been hard but we have maintained our faith.”

Burgoon said the loss of her daughter, J.B. Beasley, left “a hole inside of me that is bigger than me.”

“I hurt so bad and was so angry I prayed to die for 20 years,” she said. “I am subject to fall to my knees and sob.”

McCraney's friends and family weighed in as well; 10 people, including McCraney's wife and youngest daughter, described him as “a humble, Godly person, who would give you the shirt off of his back.”

One family friend described McCraney as “a strong man with a strong belief in God;” another characterized him as “a peaceful, family man” who “didn’t just talk the talk, he walked the walk.”

A Dale County jailer called McCraney “one of the best inmates we have there. I would say the best.” A second jail officer concurred, telling the court that McCraney has lead Bible studies in the Dale County Jail since his incarceration four years ago.

McCraney, 49, has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of Beasley and Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

McCraney was originally charged with five counts of capital murder in connection with the deaths of the teens. One charge was dropped April 21 after it was determined that it was a duplicate charge.

During the trial that began April 17 McCraney told the court that he met Beasley, who he knew as “Jennifer,” at a Dothan mall in June 1999. He said that casual conversation with her led to him giving Beasley the phone number to his mother’s house, which he used because he did not have a phone at the home he shared with his girlfriend.

A DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center in 2019 had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene when the girls’ bodies were discovered Aug. 1, 1999. DNA obtained from a swab that McCraney voluntarily provided to police in 2019 led to his arrest.

McCraney said that on July 31, 1999, Beasley called him to meet her at the Big/Little store on Broad Street at 10 p.m. He said that she did not show up but driving home later, he experienced car trouble and pulled into the store on Broad Street where he saw Beasley and Hawlett. He said he offered to show the girls, who said they were lost, a short cut back to Highway 231, if they would give him a ride.

McCraney said that en route, the trio stopped at the Texaco station where McCraney’s long-haul truck was parked. He said he offered to give Beasley a tour of the inside of the truck, which ultimately led to the two of them having sex, he said. Hawlett remained in the car, he said.

“When Coley was first asked about the girls, he said he had never seen them or met them,” said Assistant State Attorney General Jimmy Thomas. That story changed with McCraney’s testimony Monday, he noted adding that McCraney lived less than a mile from where the bodies were found.

Thomas, Dale County Assistant District Attorney Emmett Massey and State Attorney General Steve Marshall have prosecuted the case and in closing arguments outlined the events of July 31, 1999 as they unfolded during the trial. Beasley had been celebrating her 17th birthday and had been invited to a party in Headland. Beasley picked up Hawlett at around 10 p.m. After not finding the Headland party, the teens decided to meet some of their “guy friends” at the gas station in Midland City. The girls didn’t show up and the boys eventually left.

The girls ultimately ended up at Big/ Little Store on Broad Street in Ozark at around 11:30 p.m., Thomas said. “Tracie used the pay phone to get permission from her mother to extend her curfew. Two women also at the store gave the girls directions back to Highway 231. The store was closed at this time and the two women said they didn’t see anyone but the girls and that the girls were still at the convenience store/ gas station when they left. A cashier at the store that night testified that the girls had come in to ask her directions and that a white truck was the only other vehicle there.

“We contend that defendant threatened the girls with a 9mm handgun and directed the girls to a marshy area,” Marshall said. “Once there, he gets the girls out of the car, he orders Beasley to pull her pants down, and after he rapes her, he forces them into the trunk. Then he executes J.B. first and then Tracie. He closes the trunk, drives the car to Herring Avenue, and walks home,” Marshall said.

Advancements in DNA technology led to the identification of McCraney as a suspect, Marshall said. “In March 2019, the OPD received an answer it had been waiting on for years. The defendant’s profile matched DNA evidence on the victim.”

The jury heard from multiple forensic scientists and seen photos taken of the girls as they had been found with their gunshot wounds to the head described in detail. They also have been shown photos of the vehicle that the girls were found in, as well as procedures used to protect any evidence. Photos shown to the jury include the jeans the girls were wearing, muddied and damp from the knees down and their tennis shoes in the same condition. The police officer who discovered the bodies inside the trunk said that he saw dried blood on the outside of the vehicle and the vehicle looked like it had been driven on a dirt road.

A forensic scientist said vaginal and anal swabs from Beasley in 1999 tested positive for semen and negative for blood. He said part of Beasley’s bra and sweater also tested positive for semen. Beasley’s jeans tested positive for blood and had soil stains inside and outside, he said. There were no abrasions to her body, he said.

A former Alabama Bureau of Investigation officer said the blood blowback and mud indicated to him that the girls were shot in a different location from where they were found.