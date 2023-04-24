OZARK-Coley McCraney took the witness stand Monday on the sixth day of the capital murder trial in which he stands charged with five counts of capital murder and one charge of rape in connection with the deaths of two Dothan teens found dead here 24 years ago.

McCraney, 49, has been in Dale County Jail without bond since his March 17, 2019, arrest in the deaths of J.B. Beasley and Tracie Hawlett, whose bodies were found in the trunk of Beasley’s car parked on Herring Avenue in Ozark. The teens were last heard from on the evening of July 31, 1999, when Hawlett called her mother from Ozark to let her know they were on their way home after getting lost on the way to a party. Some two decades later, McCraney was identified as a suspect after DNA from the crime scene was identified through genetic genealogy testing.

A DNA test received from a law enforcement resource center in 2019 had McCraney’s name as a possible match with DNA found at the scene when the girls’ bodies were discovered Aug. 1, 1999. DNA obtained from a swab that McCraney voluntarily provided to police in 2019 led to his arrest.

Monday McCraney told the court that he had met Beasley, who he knew as “Jennifer,” at a Dothan mall in June 1999 after having dropped his girlfriend, now wife, off there. He said that casual conversation with Beasley led to him giving Beasley the phone number to his mother’s house, which he used because he did not have a phone at the home he shared with his girlfriend.

He said his parents lived in the Johntown section of Ozark, and that he and his then girlfriend, now wife, were clearing land next to his parents’ home with plans to move a mobile home there.

McCraney said he began as an over-the-road truck driver for a Troy-based trucking company in January 1998. He said he would come home every three weeks and park his truck at the then-Texaco, now Marathon station, and leave it there until he went back out on the road. He said his wife would pick him up at the station and drive him home.

At that time McCraney’s primary means of communicating with family was through pay phones and a pager that he and his girlfriend used, he said. He didn’t give Beasley his pager number because he didn’t want her paging him while his girlfriend was around, he said. “She called me later on my mother’s phone that same day.”

McCraney said that on July 31, 1999, Beasley called him and made arrangements to meet him at the Big/Little store on Broad Street at 10 p.m. He said that she did not meet him as planned but later, as he was driving home, he experienced car trouble and pulled into the Big/Little store where he saw Beasley and Hawlett. He said he did not recognize the girls at first but when he did recognize Beasley, he offered to show the girls, who said they were lost, a short cut back to Highway 231, if they would give him a ride.

McCraney said that en route in Beasley’s car, the trio stopped at the Texaco station where McCraney’s truck was parked. He told the court that he offered to give Beasley a tour of the inside of the truck, which ultimately led to the two of them having sex, he said. Hawlett remained in the car, he said.

Afterwards the girls dropped McCraney off near his house at about 12:45 a.m. He said he didn’t want to be dropped off at his house because his girlfriend was there. His girlfriend drove him to the Big/Little to get his car operating.

McCraney said that when the former police chief asked him to come in, it was to talk about identifying some people from Johntown.

Dan Driver, who was an 18-year-old Dothan Eagle newspaper carrier in 1999, testified Monday that he had seen Beasley’s vehicle parked on Herring Avenue four times the morning of July 31, 1999, as he delivered papers with his father on their route. Driver said that the second time they passed the car, a pewter Grand Marquis with a blue strobe light on it was parked next to it. The next time they passed the car, an Ozark Police Department vehicle with the passenger side door open was next to Beasley’s car. He said he reported the incident to OPD.

Also Monday, Jimmy Benson, who lived at the corner of Broad Street and Depot Lane in 1999, said that around midnight July 31, 1999, he saw a light-colored Ford truck and a black 929 Mazda drive down Depot Lane towards the abandoned train depot and tracks and then return heading toward the Big/Little store farther down Broad Street. He said he didn’t think anything of it until he saw the following Monday’s Dothan Eagle with a photo of the Mazda 929 on the front page and the story about the dead teens. He said he filed a police report.

Jeanette McCraney, who began dating Coley McCraney in March 1998, told the court that she and her husband were working on some land they owned in the Johntown section of Ozark on July 31, 1999. She said that she remembers when her husband came home July 31, 1999, because at her home at 11:30 p.m. she put the chain lock on the door. McCraney came home at about 12:45 a.m., because if it had been 1 a.m., she would not have opened the door at all, she said.

OPD Deputy Chief Michael Bryan, who was an OPD investigator in 1999, arrested McCraney in 2019. Bryan said that McCraney told him that he did not know the girls and had never met the girls.

The jury has heard from multiple forensic scientists and seen photos taken of the girls as they had been found with their gunshot wounds to the head described in detail. They also have been shown photos of the vehicle that the girls were found in, as well as procedures used to protect any evidence, including the bagging of the deceased girls’ hands.

Photos shown to the jury include the jeans the girls were wearing, muddied and damp from the knees down and their tennis shoes in the same condition. Retired Dothan PD Sgt. Alton Miller, the first person to discover the girls shot in the head inside the trunk said said he was in Ozark in response to reports of two missing Dothan teens last seen in Ozark. He said that he saw dried blood on the outside of the vehicle and the vehicle looked like it had been driven on a dirt road.

A forensic scientist said he analyzed vaginal and anal swabs from Beasley in 1999 and they tested positive for semen and negative for blood. He said that the left side of Beasley’s bra and the front right side of her sweater also tested positive for semen. Beasley’s blue jeans tested positive for blood and had soil stains inside and outside, he said.

A man who was an Alabama Bureau of Investigation officer in 1999 said the blood blowback and mud indicated to him that the girls were shot in a different location from where they were found.

Also last week, a mother and daughter who had been at the convenience store when Beasley and Hawlett approached them and asked for directions back to U.S. Highway 231 said that there was no other vehicle at the convenience store besides theirs and Beasley’s. Both women said they had undergone hypnosis as part of their questioning by law officers.

On Monda, the woman who was working as a cashier at the convenience store in 1999 testified that Beasley and Hawlett stopped in to the store to ask her directions and that a white truck being driven by a white man was at the store the same time that the girls were and was the only vehicle at the convenience store when she closed up and left at about 11:15 p.m. July 31, 1999. She also underwent hypnosis as part of questioning by law officers in 1999.

The court adjourned Monday afternoon and will reconvene with closing arguments Tuesday at 9 a.m.