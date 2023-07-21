Tyler McGowan is a philanthropist, an artist, and a man of many talents. He spoke to the Enterprise Lions Club recently about his many endeavors.

McGowan stated that as a youngster, he grew up respecting his elders, regardless of race or background. He has always wanted to bring people together for a common cause. It seems he has always had a knack for raising money. In school, he would sell pencils and candy and whatever he could get his hands on to raise money to help his family financially.

When he was older, he and a friend washed cars at Morgan Square to earn money. As a young man, he wanted to start sponsoring basketball tournaments in Enterprise. His father had to sign for the building to be used for the event, but McGowan took it from there. He reported that there were several very successful tournaments held in Enterprise.

About 12 years ago, he created a slogan “I Serve the ‘Hood’” to show that the entire community, or neighborhood, could work together to better itself. He wanted young people to know that they did not have to sell drugs to make money and move up in the neighborhood.

Eight years ago, he had the inspiration to raise money to provide school supplies for less privileged children by riding a bicycle from Enterprise to Panama City. He said the trip took him about nine hours, and he had a number of sponsors on board to support his cause. He raised $7,000 for that particular cause.

More recently, he undertook another bike ride, this time from Dothan to Birmingham, to raise money to build a playground for special needs children at Morris-Slingluff Elementary School in Dothan. All he required, he said, was a bike to ride. After attempts to acquire a road bike failed, he rode a bike found in a closet at the school. Escorted by highway patrol officers and his father and uncle, he made the ride to Birmingham in 17 hours and raised about $40,000. Combined with funding provided by the school, the playground was finally constructed about a year later.

In an effort to help the homeless shelter in Dothan, McGowan planned another fundraiser. This time he would ride from Dothan to Atlanta. And this time he had no trouble procuring a road bike. In fact, one was custom built for him, complete with lights, horn, radio, and all “the bells and whistles.” He raised $17,000 for the homeless shelter on this particular ride.

McGowan is always thinking ahead to the next great idea for making money, he said. He was inspired to begin organizing car shows. The shows he has organized have grown from small shows here in town to large venues such as the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The money he earned from the car shows went into funding his clothing line. His logo is the chameleon, and it symbolizes how the chameleon appeals to all ages and races by the way it changes colors. He likes using iridescent fabric which also changes colors in different light. His products are made with top-quality materials such as would be found on designer products made by Louis Vitton, Gucci, Ralph Lauren, etc.

McGowan admitted that as early as the age of five, he was drawing, and his teachers recognized his talent. Since then, his art has continued to evolve, and he decided to enter the Piney Woods Art Contest. He won several ribbons and entered again this year. He did not earn any ribbons this year, he noted, but he was the highest-selling artist at the exhibition. He has perfected the art of stippling, which is the process of using a number of small dots to create a desired image or pattern. Recently, he completed a collage of Koby Bryant and the members of his entourage who were killed in the tragic helicopter accident in 2020. He has also designed a jacket in Koby’s honor, and he plans to take the jacket and painting to Koby’s wife in California.

McGowan says that he loves life and people. He is no longer selling pencils and candy to raise money, but has turned his talents to designing clothing and artwork that convey his message of love and life.

Pictured are Lion President Warren Bowron and Tyler McGowan.