FORT NOVOSEL — For Ed and Bonnie Brown of Troy, the Memorial Day Commemoration held here Friday morning held added significance as they honor their son Private First Class John Brown, who died about two decades ago at the age of 21 in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.

The Troy native was serving with the Fort Campbell, Kentucky-based 2nd Battalion, 44th Air Defense Artillery, 101st Airborne Division, when the unit deployed to Iraq in February 2003. He was killed in an explosion some six weeks later on April 14, 2003.

His parents were among those honoring the nation’s fallen at a ceremony that culminated with the placement of a memorial wreath by United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel Commanding General, Maj. Gen. Michael McCurry; Aviation Branch Chief Warrant Officer, Chief Warrant Officer 5 Michael Lewis, and Aviation Branch Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirk Coley.

“Today is a time when we pause to reflect on the fallen, those whose dreams were cut short,” McCurry said. “Our nation is forever indebted to our fallen soldiers. They are the ultimate example of personal courage and selfless sacrifice. We will never forget the price of freedom or their sacrifice to our nation.”

McCurry also recognized Gold Star families present. “They have paid the ultimate price for our nation. We are humbled by your sacrifice, inspired by your resilience, and grateful by your continued service to our communities.“

McCurry said that this year marks the 50th anniversary of the signing of the Paris Peace Accord ending the Vietnam War. “I talk about the extraordinary number of pilots we trained here,” he said. “Today we are especially mindful of the contributions of our Vietnam veterans and especially those 58,000 who paid the ultimate price.”

Noting that this year is the 40th anniversary of the Aviation Branch, McCurry said, “We are fortunate to have warriors who are passionate about the sacred trust that aviators have with the soldiers on the ground.”

“We are honored to be here today,” said Ed Brown, as he scanned the audience of military and civic leaders from the area surrounding the Home of Army Aviation. “This is our 20th year that we’ve gone without John.

“I just hope that people will remember what Memorial Day is really about,” the fallen soldier’s father said. “It’s not just a day off; it’s a day to celebrate the lives of those who have lost theirs in the cause of freedom.”

“We are forever ever grateful for their courage and sacrifice,” McCurry said about Gold Star families, thanking them for their presence at the ceremony Friday.

“Fallen soldiers personify the highest values of the Warrior Ethos and have left a lasting legacy of the honorable service,” McCurry said. “We renew our commitment to train hard every day in honor of their sacrifice.”