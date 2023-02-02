ENTERPRISE — Addressing mental health issues and stopping fentanyl coming into the state are among the issues that Nathaniel Ledbetter, speaker of the Alabama House of Representatives, wants to see tackled when the next legislative session begins.

Ledbetter, of Rainsville, as keynote speaker at the Wiregrass Republican Women meeting in Enterprise Thursday, talked about strides the state is making in the area of mental health. In the 2020 legislative session, Gov. Kay Ivey prioritized establishing a metal health crisis continuum of care, with efforts in the Alabama Legislature led by Ledbetter.

When he was asked by the governor to work with mental health issues in the state, Ledbetter told his staff that he believed they were being called by an entity higher than the governor. “I think God puts you where he wants you to be when he wants you to be there, and he expects you to do what he asks you to do.

“Our economy is great, but we are failing our people miserably when it comes to mental health,” he said, adding that 140 paid mental health counselors in schools and increasing awareness of mental issues through training for law enforcers are among the achievements to date.

Crisis care centers have been opened because of an $18 million appropriation in the FY 2021 General Fund budget. The crisis care centers are a designated place for communities, law enforcement, first responders, and hospitals to take an individual who is in mental health crisis. The crisis care centers will include both walk-in access for individuals, including short-term admission, medication, and case management.

“We’ve changed our mental health focus,” Ledbetter said. “For the first time in a long time, Alabama is no longer following when it comes to mental health, we are leading the charge.

“One of the things were going to have to address in the next legislative session is the fentanyl problem,” Ledbetter said, adding that a bill on that issue has already been filed. “We’re going to send a message out quickly that if you bring fentanyl into Alabama, you’re going to spend a lot of time in jail.”

Public education and workforce development are also priorities, Ledbetter said. “We made some progress last session and we’ve got to continue to do that. We have to work on starting our workforce development at a younger age.”

Another issue to be tackled by legislators is the making the adoption process less complex. “We’ve got 5,000 babies in our state waiting for a home,” he said. “It breaks my heart. We need to do better. We are going to streamline the adoption process.

“We’ve got a lot of good things going in the state. Alabama ranks No. 1 in producing commercial airlines, No. 2 in producing automobiles and we are in the top five of ship building.

“If I were to ask you 10 years ago if any of that was possible in our state, you’d probably have said ‘no’ but that’s where we are today. I’m telling you, it’s because of Republican leadership. Just in the last two months, it’s been reported that Alabama has the most conservative legislature in the United States. I think that’s why we’ve had this success.”