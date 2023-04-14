Wiregrass Region President Robbin Thompson is pleased to announce that local banker Michael Precise has joined River Bank & Trust.

As Vice President & Relationship Manager, Precise will help clients achieve their financial goals, providing personal attention, local banking expertise, and the right mix of loan and deposit products.

"Michael is an impressive, energetic banker with over a decade of experience serving our communities' financial needs," said Thompson. "He'll help us reach new clients and deliver a home-run banking experience to friends, neighbors, and businesses throughout this market."

Precise graduated from Geneva High School, Wallace Community College, and Troy University, where he lettered in baseball and majored in mathematics. He went on to earn a Master of Business Administration from Troy University, then became an Alabama Banking School graduate.

Precise currently serves as a board director for the Troy Housing Authority. He and his wife, Jennifer, share five children, Aidan, Tyson, Paker, Elizabeth, and Barrett. The family lives in Ozark.

"Babe Ruth said it best, 'The way a team plays as a whole determines its success'," said Precise. "As a member of River Bank's dynamic team, I'll be a committed team player who is accessible to clients, responsive to their needs, and a champion of their success."

In 2006, River Bank & Trust opened with two main goals: 1) establish a community-focused financial institution that would support local decision-making and 2) re-circulate money back into the communities it serves. Since then, River Bank & Trust has grown to be one of the largest state-chartered banks in Alabama, with current assets of $2.9 billion and 22 locations throughout the state.